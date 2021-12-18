A man is facing attempted murder charges after opening fire on an occupied vehicle in a Lafayette neighborhood Saturday morning.
Deavon Lando, 25, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says he opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people in the 200 block of Trewhill Parkway.
Deputies patrolling in the area heard suspected gunshots around 8:15 a.m. and found the vehicle had been struck by bullets multiple times. No one was injured in the shooting, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Lando was arrested with assistance from the Scott Police Department and Lafayette Police Department.