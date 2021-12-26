Chitimacha Tribal Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the tribe's reservation Friday morning, KATC-TV reported.
At 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Oneida Street in response to a disturbance involving two men from outside of the reservation.
When police arrived, they say they found the body of Terrel Charles, 22, of Jeanerette.
The shooting happened when Charles found another man, Courtland J. Phillips, at the home of his former girlfriend, prompting an argument between the two men, according to Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson.
Both men allegedly produced handguns and Charles was shot and killed.
Phillips was taken into Chitimacha Tribal Police custody and transported to St. Mary Parish Jail where he was booked for second-degree murder.
Since Phillips is not a resident of the reservation, he will be tried by the state.
Chitimacha police investigate fatal shooting; man arrested wasn't resident of reservation