A joint operation by the Evangeline Parish and Allen Parish Sheriff's Departments has uncovered illegal drugs, a stolen car and more than 40 guns at a Ville Platte residence, KATC reported.
Deputies say they conducted a search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Royal Road in the Turkey Creek Lake Cove area.
During the search, deputies allegedly located narcotics inside the residence along with several firearms. Vehicles in the yard were also searched and deputies say they uncovered over twenty firearms and more illegal drugs.
A stolen vehicle from Calcasieu Parish was also recovered.
In total, 44 guns were seized from the property. 19 of the 44 weapons were found to have been stolen from the Calcasieu Parish area.
A person of interest in those gun thefts has been identified.
According to the sheriff's Department, the remaining 25 guns have not yet been reported stolen.