Lafayette Police said Tuesday they have found the "person of interest" they were seeking in the Christmas Eve shooting injury at Acadiana Mall.
Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department, said they are not releasing the identity because that person, a juvenile, is not a suspect in the shooting.
The victim, injured shortly before 4:20 p.m. Monday, was last reported in stable condition at a hospital. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, Lafayette police have said.
Acadian Ambulance first tweeted on Tuesday that it sent five ambulances and two supervisory trucks to the scene. The ambulance company then tweeted at about 5:30 p.m. that it had cleared the scene. The victim was initially taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, then to another hospital in an ambulance, according to Acadian.
Police said Tuesday that detectives are investigating "several leads," but as of Wednesday, no arrest was reported.
The mall was closed after the shooting and is scheduled to reopen 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Cullen Mury, 17, told KATC-TV he was helping a customer at the Food Court when he heard a noise.
“Then we saw a bunch of people yelling and running toward the exits,” he said. “It was very scary. You think that these kind of things won’t happen to you, but you hear stories about massing shootings, school shootings. It just goes to show you should always be prepared, and tell everyone you love them. Because you never know.”
No doubt the shooting brought back memories to some of the July 23, 2015, shooting at The Grand Theater 16 in which two people died — Mayci Breaux, 21, of Baldwin, and Jillian Johnson, 33, of Lafayette — and nine injured among the 32 who survived the 20-minute ordeal.