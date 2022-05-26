A Lafayette grand jury indicted a former Lafayette Police Department officer in a use-of-force case and declined to press charges against two others in separate incidents.
On Wednesday, the grand jury handed up charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in office against Marvin Martin, 30, related to an incident on April 15, 2021. Martin resigned from the Lafayette Police Department in 2021, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green confirmed.
In a related federal lawsuit, the victim, Jonathan Alvey, claims that Martin was the first officer to respond to a disturbance involving Alvey and his girlfriend in the parking lot of her place of employment. The lawsuit did not name the location.
Alvey and his attorneys claim that Martin threw him against a vehicle, forced him to his knees and then onto the ground. The officer allegedly proceeded to get on top of Alvey and strike him with his fists in the head, ribs and stomach. They claim Martin ceased the battery once a second officer arrived on scene and handcuffed Alvey, placing him under arrest for resisting an officer and putting him in the back of a squad car.
The lawsuit argues Martin’s use of force was excessive. Attorneys noted that Martin, who is a former defensive lineman for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, had a size advantage over Alvey.
Alvey’s attorneys said the charge of resisting an officer was handled by Lafayette City Court and was dismissed by prosecutors in September 2021.
Former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard is a member of Alvey’s legal team, per court records.
The grand jury declined to indict fired Lafayette Police Department officers Alex Ritter and Pablo Estrada-Vasquez, each facing a count of malfeasance in office in separate cases. They also declined a count of simple battery against Estrada-Vasquez.
Ritter was fired from the police department in April 2021 after the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him for simple battery and malfeasance in office; in response to the grand jury’s refusal to indict Ritter on a malfeasance charge, court records show that original malfeasance filing has been dismissed.
Ritter’s charges stemmed from a Dec. 31, 2020 incident, where Edmond Thornton, who was arrested the same day by the Lafayette Police Department, was listed as the victim. Thornton pleaded guilty to a single count of simple battery in a plea deal, court records show.
In a related federal lawsuit, Thornton and his attorneys allege Ritter used excessive force against Thornton during an arrest at the Plantation Inn motel, claiming he punched Thornton repeatedly in the face after he was handcuffed. The lawsuit also claims Ritter made false statements about the arrest.
Estrada-Vasquez was fired from the Lafayette Police Department in February 2021.
His proposed charges stemmed from an incident following a Nov. 28, 2020 arrest. Surveillance footage from inside the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center’s booking room showed Estrada-Vasquez enter the room with a man in handcuffs, identified as Dennis Lazard, who was arrested on counts of battery of a dating partner and resisting an officer.
The video showed Estrada-Vasquez telling Lazard to sit on a bench. Lazard walks to the bench but does not sit. After a back and forth between the men, Estrada-Vasquez walks to Lazard, pushes him, punches him in the stomach and forces him to sit.
The men were talking throughout the incident, video showed.
Both Ritter and Estrada-Vasquez have appealed their terminations with the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. Their appeal hearings were placed on hold last year because of pending action on the criminal charges.
A federal lawsuit was also filed against Estrada-Vasquez.