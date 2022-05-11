One man is dead and one is in custody after an overnight shooting in New Iberia, according to a statement from the New Iberia Police Department.
About 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive.
While responding, additional calls were received reporting an individual shot in the 700 block of Providence.
Upon arrival, Officers located a vehicle crashed into a fence and the driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. Acadian Ambulance responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead.
The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Tramane Lewis, who has turned himself in and was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of first-degree-murder.