Five New Iberia Fire Department firefighters required medical attention after a Thursday fire resulted in a gas explosion, and two remain hospitalized, the department said.
Three of the firefighters were injured during the explosion while two others suffered heat exhaustion. The two firefighters treated for heat exhaustion were treated at the Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, while two firefighters were treated for burns to their hands and arms at Baton Rouge General and a third was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Fire Chief Gordan Copell said in a statement.
One of the firefighters treated at Baton Rouge General is still hospitalized after undergoing surgery Thursday and the firefighter at Lourdes underwent surgery Friday morning and the department is awaiting updates on his condition, the chief said.
The firefighters were responding to a fire at a business office located inside a manufactured home in the 800 block of Hopkins Street around 10 a.m. Thursday when the explosion occurred, injuring three of the firefighters.
Deputies with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted in the investigation and determined the fire originated along the back of the building. The exact cause and source of the fire is still being determined, but deputies confirmed the presence of excess natural gas was a contributing factor, a statement from Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.
The details surrounding the explosion are still being determined.
“We are keeping these firefighters, their families, and the New Iberia Fire Department in our prayers,” State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning said in the statement. “Our folks are working diligently with all involved agencies to determine as much information as possible about what happened so we can try to prevent a terrible situation like this from happening again.”
Copell in a release thanked the agency and others for their “astonishing and appreciated” support.