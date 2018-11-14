A 78-year-old man in custody in Texas on multiple life sentences and suspected in a number of other homicides has been arrested in a cold case involving the 1996 death of an Opelousas woman, KATC-TV is reporting.
Melissa Thomas, 29, was found strangled to death in the Little Zion graveyard in the city. The case, which went cold for several years without any leads, was reopened in 2009 and another investigation was conducted, according to Opelousas police.
On Nov. 9, police say, Samuel Little confessed during a police interview to Thomas’ killing, authorities said.