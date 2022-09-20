A 70-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in New Iberia.
Carl Austin of New Iberia was pronounced dead at an area hospital after officers with the New Iberia Police Department found the 70-year-old unresponsive and suffering from two stab wounds in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
Austin was identified as the victim by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.
The stabbing happened at or near Rose Hill Cemetery, Hughes said.
Carolyn Washington, 50, was arrested on counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in Austin’s death. Hughes said the motive behind the stabbing is still being determined. The relationship between the suspect and victim was not disclosed by law enforcement.
The 70-year-old victim was a custodian at Catholic High, New Iberia. The school offered condolences and prayers for Austin online.
“He graced our campus with a smile each day and was always lending a hand to anyone in need. He will be missed greatly,” a school Facebook post said.