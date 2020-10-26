Two Franklin men have been arrested accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle over the weekend, KATC reports.
Franlin Police say they have arrested 51-year-old Tyric Trufant and 36-year-old Joaquin Alexis in connection with the Saturday incident. Both were booked on the charges of attempted second-degree murder. Trufant was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center while Alexis was booked, processed and released on a $100,000 bond.
Police say they were called out at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in response to a shots-fired call. A vehicle on Anderson Street had been shot multiple times. The vehicle was occupied with three juveniles and one adult at the time of the shooting.
One juvenile sustained minor injuries, police say.
After an investigation and interviews with witnesses and victims,Trufant and Alexis were arrested. An investigation is ongoing
The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.