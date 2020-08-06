Lafayette Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in a housing development on Moss Street.
At about 10:30 a.m., Lafayette Police said they received a call about a possible shooting on Moss Street. There were two victims, a male and female, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victims are being questioned.
Officers believe a male suspect who may be armed is barricaded in a apartment and is refusing to come out.
No other details have been released about the suspect and police said no motive for the shooting is known,
This is a developing story.