Nine years after 3-year-old Julian Madera was beaten to death and possibly raped, his accused killer is scheduled to stand trial in what could be a Lafayette death penalty case.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Laurie Hulin ordered jury qualifying to begin Nov. 30 and jury selection to begin Dec. 1 in the first-degree murder case against Landon C. Broussard, 29, of Lafayette.
Broussard is accused of beating and killing Madera, his girlfriend's son, on Nov. 29, 2012.
An autopsy indicated Madera died of blunt force trauma. Officials found evidence of long-term physical abuse and a severe beating. Broussard also was charged with the rape of Madera, but the district attorney's office dropped that charge pending the outcome of the murder case.
Most court documents in the case are sealed. Minutes of a March 17 Zoom meeting indicate Hulin granted a motion by the district attorney's to set a trial date in the case, with jury selection to begin Dec. 1.
This would not be the first time a trial date has been set in the case and later pushed back for various reasons, including insufficient funds in the public defender's office.
A motions hearing is set for May 24. The March 17 meeting minutes say the district attorney's office offered a plea deal in which Broussard would spend the rest of his life in prison instead of facing trial and a possible death sentence. The plea offer, it said, will be withdrawn if motions have to be heard May 24. It's unclear whether the motions hearing will be held in May, but the date is still on the calendar.
During a November 2019 hearing, Broussard's attorneys offered a possible plea deal. None of the attorneys would elaborate about the offer because they are under a gag order not to speak about the case.
According to police and an autopsy, Broussard took Madera's naked, lifeless body from his residence on E. Broussard Road in Lafayette to his grandmother's Lafayette home on Kaliste Saloom Road, telling her a door had fallen on Madera the previous night and that he found the child unresponsive in the bathtub.
Broussard was watching the boy while Madera's mother, Laura D. Smith, attended class. Investigators found evidence of a severe beating and long-term physical abuse of Madera: His body was full of bruises, front and back, old and new; his ear and lip were split; his genitals were bruised; and he allegedly had been raped.
At a November 2019 hearing, Broussard's attorneys said they were awaiting a report from an expert witness regarding Broussard's social history going back three generations to explain how one goes from being born to being involved in a capital crime. One attorney said jurors would see what Broussard was subjected to, what things may have poisoned his brain and body and that of his parents.
Madera's mother pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to a juvenile because police said she failed to intervene on behalf of her son. She said Broussard abused her and that she witnessed him abusing her son, including forcing him to eat his own feces, but was afraid to intervene.
Smith served time in jail and is free, court records indicate.