Lafayette High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to a threat on campus, according to Lafayette Parish School System Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco.
Blanco said the school went into lockdown after learning of threats that were made online.
"(It was) threats to harm named students and staff members," Blanco said.
A screen shot of a tweet from an account called @hatelhs contained a threat to shoot and kill an LHS student. The tweet has since been deleted for violating Twitter rules.
At least one person was placed in handcuffs, but about 50 police units were still at the school about noon, including Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and the City Marshal.
Matthew Benoit, an LPD spokesperson, said the police department received a call about 9:30 a.m. about a social media threat. A call was also made to 911, he said. Benoit said about 12:30 that police were still clearing the school.
A parent who said she has two sons inside the school — a student and a teacher — said her older son told her the student arrested was not involved in the threat but was taken into custody because police found drugs in his possession.
Several parents related stories about makeshift toilets in classrooms, in one classroom they hung a shower curtain around a bucket, in another they were using a closet.
Although students were being asked not to use cell phones, some parents shared photos they had been sent from inside classrooms. They showed students hiding behind overturned desks and inside boxes.
According to student texts, police were searching lockers and going into each classroom, checking students and bags for weapons.
Blanco said it is unknown how long the school will be on lockdown as it depends on "how long the investigation takes."
This is a developing story. Check back with The Acadiana Advocate for more.