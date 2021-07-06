State Police are on the scene of the crash that shut down Interstate10 West on Tuesday morning near Duson.

Two people were killed in the crash near mile marker 92, police said. The crash involved a cattle trailer, but it was unclear if any cattle were loaded onto the trailer at the time of the crash.

Both westbound lanes of I-10 remain closed, however, the crash is affecting eastbound travel as well, state police say.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.