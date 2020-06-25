The FBI is assisting the Lafayette Police Department with an investigation into a Grindr date that ended with the brutal attack of a gay man.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesman for the Police Department, confirmed Thursday the federal bureau's involvement in the investigation.

"We just wanted to make sure that we conferred with them, got with them, to make sure that we got the right guidance and to see if any applicable federal charges are pursued in this case," Griffin said.

Last Saturday's attack on an openly gay man in Lafayette has prompted outrage from family, friends, LGBTQ supporters and the community at large.

Holden White, 18, was tortured Saturday, allegedly by a man he met on the dating site Grindr.

White has been fighting for his life at Lafayette General Medical Center since then.

Chance Seneca, 19, who was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in the case, is in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

White was allegedly stabbed six times in the neck and strangled with a cord or rope, according to Matthew Humphrey, president of PFLAG Lafayette. Every blood vessel in his head and face ruptured as a result, Humphrey said, and his wrists were cut so deep that has hands were nearly severed.

Humphrey, speaking on behalf of White's family during a town hall Wednesday, asked Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to oversee the Lafayette Police Department's investigation. He said White's family wants Seneca's charge upgraded to attempted first-degree murder and wants Seneca prosecuted for a hate crime.

Although White was in critical condition after the attack, he has made significant improvements during his hospital stay and is no longer on a ventilator or feeding tube, according to his family.

The FBI will determine whether additional charges are filed against Seneca, according to Griffin. That could include a federal hate crime charge if investigators can prove the attack's motive was based on White's sexual orientation.