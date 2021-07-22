A man was arrested after he allegedly shot through a window of a home and struck a woman in the head, according to Crowley Police; KATC-TV reported.
According to police, officers responded to a home on West Northern Avenue Tuesday in regards to a shooting that had taken place moments before their arrival.
James O'Neal, 18, shot through a window of a home and struck one female victim through the back of the head, according to Chief Broussard. The woman survived the shooting and was transported to Acadia General then airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
Police believe O'Neal had been targeting a male individual inside the residence, but the bullets struck the male's girlfriend instead.
A warrant was issued for O'Neal's arrest Thursday and he was arrested the same day for two counts of attempted second degree murder, according to police.