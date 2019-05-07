An anonymous caller made a bomb threat against a local business Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Police said.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers received a call around 1:30 p.m. that an anonymous threat was made against a business in the 1200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Officers evacuated the building and performed a sweep in conjunction with the Lafayette Fire Department.
Nothing was found and the scene has been cleared, she said.
Officers are investigating the phone number the threat came from, Dugas said.