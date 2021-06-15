Lafayette law enforcement leaders on Tuesday announced they had issued dozens of warrants related to narcotic sales in the city by people posing as panhandlers.
The investigation focused on alleged drug dealers working predominantly between the 1900 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway and the 2100 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway and the intersection of University Avenue and Interstate 10, according to Lafayette Police. Posing as panhandlers conveniently helped the drug dealers shield their true intentions, while also gaining money from those who stopped to give charitably, Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover said.
"I think it's appalling that people would take advantage of the kindness of the citizens here and purport to be homeless or indigent people in need, and then utilize the opportunity to sell drugs," Glover said.
Three months ago, Glover said, the department's narcotics division began gathering information on the wide-spread distribution of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Narcotics agents went undercover to initiate drug sales, 33 in total. Glover said the individuals had a level of organization, splitting up which corners they'd work and setting shifts.
Some individuals, according to the chief, would argue about what corners to take and would make $400 to $500 dollars a shift.
The narcotics team eventually built cases for 26 individuals, ages ranging from mid-20's to late 50's; two have been arrested and active warrants have been issued for the other suspects. Glover said the suspects are from the Lafayette area as well as from Lake Charles, New Orleans and other places around Louisiana.
At the beginning of the operation, police arrested and placed in jail a major supplier for prior narcotics warrants, he said.
Fourteen of the 26 individuals are believed to have gotten their supply from that single individual, who is still in jail, Glover said.
Glover warned that citizens should not roll their windows down for panhandlers because of the dangers posed by the drug distribution. During the investigation, one narcotics agent was contaminated with fentanyl while interacting with a panhandling suspect during an investigation, the chief said. He had to be rushed to the emergency room, he said.
If any of the suspects are deemed to be addicted to these drugs, and are using drug distribution as a means to support their addiction, Glover said the department is prepared to offer access to local and state outreach organizations that can assist in rehabilitation.
The suspects identified by law enforcement include:
- Andre Dean, 41, distribution of methamphetamine
- Brandon Lee Gauthier, 24, distribution of methamphetamine
- Brian Harry, 39, distribution of marijuana
- Brian Mason, 36, distribution of marijuana
- Charles Dozier, 43, two counts of distribution of marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, one count of resisting arrest
- Chelsie Bailiff, 28, possession of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine and traffic charges
- Dshawnerick Howard, 27, two counts of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, one count of possession with intention to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine
- Freeman Mouton, 41, distribution of crack cocaine
- Jade Arnaud, 27, distribution of methamphetamine
- Joshua Babineaux, 36, distribution of heroin and fentanyl
- Juwan Abraham, 24, distribution of heroin
- Kenneth Taylor, 26, distribution of fentanyl, distribution of heroin and fentanyl
- Kevin Prejean, 51, distribution of crack cocaine
- Kimberlee Sansone, 44, distribution of methamphetamine
- Louana Thomas, 41, distribution of crack cocaine
- Michelle Touchet, 34, distribution of methamphetamine
- Peter Domingue, 44, distribution of methamphetamine
- Rachel Bates Hall, 39, distribution of marijuana
- Robert Gilbert, 46, one count of false representation, distribution of crack cocaine
- Ronell Bourgeois, 48, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine
- Sarah Garcia, 34, distribution of heroin, distribution of methamphetamine
- Sidney Berard, 43, distribution of crack cocaine
- Tarnzo Jones, 34, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Thomas Holden, 36, distribution of methamphetamine
- Whitney Burleson, 35, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of Alprazolam
Staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.