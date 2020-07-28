A St. Martinville man was arrested Monday after a traffic stop and charged with intent to distribute LSD, according to a statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
On Monday morning, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were conducting proactive narcotics enforcement efforts, when they observed a vehicle that failed to utilize turn signals. They subsequently conducted a traffic stop in the 6400 block of Resweber Hwy.
Upon initial investigation, deputies learned that the driver, Steven Lee Touchet, 29, of St. Martinville, did not have insurance on the vehicle. Following consent to search the vehicle, deputies located blotter paper with images of cartoon characters, a vial containing suspected liquid LSD, and materials that suggested a mobile clandestine laboratory. The papers are utilized to infuse LSD onto each perforated square, with each sheet having the potential of 225 dosages. The evidence recovered had the potential to produce approximately 675 “hits” of LSD, commonly referred to as acid.
Touchet was charged with creation or operation of a clandesting laboratory and manufacture with intent to distribute LSD, along with traffic violations.