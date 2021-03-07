A 21-year-old was killed in a car crash on Highway 82 near Fin Road in Vermilion Parish on Saturday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police said Daxton Harrington was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu when it ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree. Both Harrington and a passenger were not wearing seatbelts. Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
The passenger is in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital, police said.
No other details were provided, including the name of the passenger or whether impairment played a role in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.