Two of the three finalists for Lafayette police chief pitched themselves and their ideas to the community on Thursday evening, just two weeks before they’re set to be questioned by interviewers in the final round of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s hiring process.
Former Louisiana State Police trooper Brian Ardoin and Lafayette police Sgt. Dorian Brabham took the stage for two hours before about three dozen Lafayette residents at a forum co-chaired by the Lafayette NAACP and League of Women Voters-Lafayette.
The hosts, Christie Maloyed and Ravis Martinez, said that while the police chief will be appointed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, it’s important the community has a platform to share their priorities and open a dialogue with the eventual chief pick from the jump.
The third finalist, Lafayette police Cmdr. Judith Estorge, was expected to participate but organizers said Estorge chose to back out late Wednesday afternoon.
Ardoin has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice and is currently pursuing his doctorate in the field. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a trooper with Louisiana State Police from 2003 to 2013 and worked for LSU-Eunice as the public protection and safety director for 11 years. He currently owns a driving academy.
The Evangeline Parish resident highlighted his personal work as a deacon, youth mentor and member of several civic organizations, including St. Landry-Evangeline United Way.
“I had some friends come up to me and they said, ‘Hey Brian, you should run.’ Those friends live in the Lafayette area. They said, ‘We really think you can help.’ I prayed about it a long time, spoke to my wife about it and made the decision to apply,” Ardoin said.
Brabham served with the U.S. Army and Louisiana National Guard in the U.S. and overseas, working as a military police officer, and has served with the Lafayette Police Department for 20 years. He emphasized his experience, noting he’s worked across all of the department’s divisions and has prioritized continuing education and leadership training.
“Since day one joining the Lafayette Police Department…this was my ambition, to be the chief of this organization. My record will reflect that,” Brabham said.
The questions, posed by moderators and the general public, ranged from the broad to the pointed and explored the candidates’ ideas on everything from big picture community policing to the police shooting death of Trayford Pellerin in August 2020.
Brabham said if chosen as chief he would emphasize collaboration with neighboring law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders.
He would also reinvest in multi-department task forces and a specialty domestic violence officer to tackle the drug activity and family violence he believes underpins Lafayette’s violent crime.
“Day one on the ground, I’m ready to go – to build on the relationships I’ve already made with city hall, to build on the relationships I’ve already made with the men and women in the organization, and the men and women in the community,” Brabham said.
Ardoin said his outside perspective would be valuable.
He noted it shouldn’t have taken Pellerin’s death to bring about increased training on interacting with people with mental illnesses and the addition of more non-lethal and less lethal equipment. Ardoin said he would be a vigilant and forward-thinking leader.
“There will be a bit of a learning curve, but one thing I won’t have to learn is leadership because I’ve been a leader for a very long time,” Ardoin said.
When asked about top priorities, Ardoin singled out the need to bolster staffing, which will help allow for more community policing time rather than having officers constantly moving to calls; the importance of ongoing training and education; and crime reduction.
Brabham said his top three focuses would be violent crime reduction, beefing up department staffing and strengthening neighborhood and community policing efforts, which he said would be the bedrock of his leadership model.
He said making Lafayette “the safest urban community in Louisiana” is at the center of his vision board for the position.
Both candidates said they valued strong community relationships and approaching policing as a law enforcement-community partnership.
Ardoin said as chief he would place more emphasis on partnering with stakeholders like churches, civic organizations and neighborhood groups to address the root causes of crime and give residents, especially the youth, opportunities for empowerment and positive growth through programming and mentorship.
“I think we fall short in that. I think the police have a responsibility not only to protect, but they have to serve the community,” Ardoin said.
Brabham said he’d build on existing community relations work, like expanding the pool of contributors to the department’s community relations board and adding more officer follow-up after community walks.
He also said prioritizing diversity in recruitment is important for building community trust.
“In order to have public trust, whenever the citizens, whether they be White, African American, Asian, Samoan, Southeast Asian, whenever they look at our department of 305 officers that represent their community, they should see themselves in there. It should be a mirror. Our police department should be a mirror,” Brabham said.
On Oct. 13, the three finalists will undergo several rounds of interviews with three committees composed of Lafayette Consolidated Government administrators, city council members and community stakeholders. Guillory’s administration aims to have a new chief installed by early November.