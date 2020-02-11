A Breaux Bridge mother was arrested and charged with negligent homicide after her 4-month-old child was found non-responsive Sunday morning.
Dominique Howard, 28, was booked Tuesday on counts of negligent homicide, possession of marijuana and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.
Breaux Bridge police officers arrived at Howard’s unit at the Breaux Bridge Apartments on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call about a non-responsive infant, Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said.
Emergency personnel found the infant and tried to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The infant’s exact cause of death is still being determined, he said.
Officers believe Howard may have rolled onto the child in her sleep, Latiolais said.
He said other arrests are not expected in the case.