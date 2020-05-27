One of the victims in a recent shooting in Opelousas has passed away from his injuries, KATC reported.
The victim, identified as 29-year-old Nakia L. White of Opelousas, died Tuesday, according to Opelousas Police. White had been hospitalized since the shooting on May 15.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with one of the shootings, but he nor anyone else has been formally charged in the shooting that resulted in White's death, police say.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.