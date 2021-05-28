A Scott man was arrested Tuesday accused of fatally shooting his dog and posting video of the act to Snapchat, KATC reports.
Deputies say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of D Arceneaux Road in Scott.
According to a report from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Isaac Gotreaux allegedly distributed a video to multiple people on the social media app Snapchat that showed him fatally shooting his dog.
Gotreaux was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail on charges of cruelty to animals and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety or publicity.
He has been released on a $7,500 bond.