An Erath woman was killed and the driver of the vehicle she was a passenger in has been charged with vehicular homicide after a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish Friday.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 14 near Old Louisiana 25 in Iberia Parish, according to a Louisisna State Police news release.
Kristy K. Hebert, 41, of Erath, was killed in the crash. She was riding in the front passenger seat of a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Ashlee Vincent Broussard, 36, of Erath, the release states. Broussard was traveling east on La. 14 when she turned left into the path of a 2007 Honda Accord traveling east on La. 14. The vehicles collided and the 4-Runner overturned in the median.
Broussard and Hebert were not wearing seat belts, the release states. Broussard was not injured, but Hebert suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the rear seat suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Police are uncertain at this time if the third passenger was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Accord also was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the news release states. It is unknow if the driver was wearing a seat belt.
A breath sample indicated Broussard was above the legal limit of intoxication. According to the state police, she was taken to the Iberia Parish Jail and booked on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation and no seat belt.
Impairment on the part of the other driver is pending due to their current medical condition.
The crash is under investigation.