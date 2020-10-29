A Lafayette man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 10 near Scott, according to Louisiana State Police.
Kevin Davis, 53, was a passenger in a 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan that was traveling east on I-10, according to a statement from LSP. The Caravan was ahead of a 2002 BMW 320 that was also traveling east.
Troopers say the BMW struck the rear of the Caravan, and the collision caused both vehicles to exit the roadway and crash into the tree line.
Davis was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Caravan was also unrestrained and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
LSP says that the driver of the BMW was also unrestrained and had no identification, so his identity is still unknown.
LSP says that this crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.