One man is dead after a suspected homicide overnight in Lafayette Parish, near the border with St. Martin Parish.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about 1:20 a.m. Friday regarding a vehicle crash near the 200 block of Seafood Lane in Breaux Bridge, near the Lafayette Parish border.

While en route, responding deputies were advised of reports of a possible shooting in the area of the crash site.

Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was determined to be deceased and Sheriff’s detectives initiated an investigation into his death.

Investigators are currently in the process of verifying the identity of the victim.