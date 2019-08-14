Two men were arrested for setting a mobile home on fire in Eunice after firefighters responded to three fires at the same address in roughly 24 hours.
Logan Bertrand, 21, and Carlos Juan Flores, 18, were booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on one count each of simple arson and criminal trespass, according to a release from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Tuesday morning the Eunice Fire Department responded to a trailer fire in the 1000 block of North Second Street, the third fire at that unit in just over 24 hours. The first fire was minor, and the utilities were removed from service as a result. The second was larger and the fire department extinguished it, the release said.
Fire marshal investigators were called in and determined the third fire was intentionally set and that multiple areas inside the home were set on fire. Witnesses reported seeing Bertrand and Flores near the home about the time the third fire was discovered, the report said.
Both men live in the mobile home park where the fire occurred.
Deputies discovered the mobile home’s residents vacated several days prior to the fires after a break-in, an incident both Bertrand and Flores are also suspected in. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-in, the release said.
When questioned, Bertrand allegedly admitted to breaking into the home “but became emotional when questioned about setting the fires.” Flores reportedly refused to speak with deputies