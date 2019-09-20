The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Field Division is offering a reward up to $5,000, along with another reward up to $5,000 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the burglary of a Lafayette Parish gun store.
Multiple firearms were stolen Sept. 1 during a burglary of Sentry Defense, a federal firearms licensee, at 4415 Chemin Metairie Parkway, in Youngsville, according to Jeff Nowakowski, public affairs specialist for ATF.
After the burglary, the suspect exited the building and fled in an unknown direction.
The potential $10,000 reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the ATF and NSSF, in which NSSF matches ATF's reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.
National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.
The ATF Shreveport and Lafayette Field Offices and the Youngsville Police Department are jointly investigating this crime.
Anyone with information about these crimes should contact the ATF Shreveport Field Office at 318-424-6850, the ATF Lafayette Field Office at 504-312-7000 or 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), by email ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ATF website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips , or the Youngsville Police Department at 337-856-5931.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt mobile app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store , or by visiting www.reportit.com . With this app, users can confidentially submit tips involving firearms and violent crimes.