A Eunice man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash, according to a Louisiana State Police.
Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash around 6:30 p.m. on LA Hwy 91 near Jacob Road in Acadia Parish, according to a news release.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Cory Landreneau, a 37-year-old man from Eunice, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on LA Hwy 91. For unknown reasons, Landreneau failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and overturned.
Landreneau was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected. He was transported to Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.