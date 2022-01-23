Officials are investigating a shooting involving a Lafayette police officer, Louisiana State Police said Sunday morning.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has been assigned to the shooting that sent one person to the hospital, police said. The person is in stable condition. No officers were injured.
The Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit is processing evidence from the scene.
Additional details were not immediately available.
