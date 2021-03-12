A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on child sex trafficking and other charges as part of a monthslong investigation.
Gerald Mouton, 40, was arrested on counts of trafficking children for sexual purposes, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, soliciting minors to distribute controlled dangerous substances, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail around 12:45 p.m., according to booking records and a statement from Breaux Bridge Police spokesperson Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais.
Latiolais said the arrest was the result of a monthslong sex trafficking investigation and more arrests are anticipated. The assistant chief said more details may be released once those additional arrests are executed.