A two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor killed one man and injured another Saturday afternoon in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
Right before 1:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of the crash occurred on US Highway 167 at Louisiana Highway 696. The crash claimed the life of Alvin J. Minnick, Jr., a 64-year-old man of Abbeville.
According to a preliminary investigation, Minnick was traveling north on US 167 on a John Deere 2640 farm tractor. At the same time, a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 pickup, was traveling north on US 167. Police said that for reason still under investigation, the GMC rear-ended the farm tractor, that overturned upon impact.
Minnick, who was ejected off the tractor and was not restrained at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by Vermilion Parish Corone’s Office, police said. The pickup driver, the 48-year-old Olan Mouton, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. According to the preliminary investigation, he was restrained.
As standard toxicology samples obtained from both drivers are under analysis, the crash remains under investigation and charges are still pending, police said.
In 2022 only, Troop I investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths, LSP said in the news release. Nearly 1,000 people died in car crashes in Louisiana in 2021, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. The state has endured at least 865 fatal crashes resulting in 947 deaths, and experienced its most deadly Thanksgiving weekend in seven years, with a total of 15 crashes and 20 fatalities reported between Nov. 24-29.
DOTD cited an 'increase in concerning driving behavior' when traffic fatalities climbed in the Acadiana region.
“Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists that making good choices while in motor vehicles such as always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, not driving impaired, and not being distracted behind the wheel can often mean the difference between life and death,” said LSP in the news release.
“Crashes occur in fractions of a second and many lives are forever changed. Please remember that motor vehicle crashes are preventable and good decisions behind the wheel help prevent injuries and deaths from occurring,” police added.