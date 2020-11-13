The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered Friday morning.
The body was found beside the roadway near the intersection of Lajaunie Road and East Alexander Street. Deputies were called about the death around 6 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. John Mowell said.
Mowell said “there doesn’t appear to be foul play involved,” but detectives are continuing to process the scene and investigate. No other information about the death was available Friday morning.