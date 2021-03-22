Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Lafayette man in connection with a shooting on Interstate 10 Friday morning.
Jayvon Thomas Martin, 20, was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The shooting, described by APSO as a road rage incident, happened near the Duson exit about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Shots were reported fired at a vehicle and a description of the shooter was given to local law enforcement, and Scott Police located and stopped that vehicle on I-10, according to the statement. Scott detained the driver for deputies.
The victims indicated to investigators that the suspect vehicle was driving recklessly. As the victims attempted to pull away from Martin's vehicle, he allegedly pulled up on the rear left side of the vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice.
No one was injured in the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by 4 people.