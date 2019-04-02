The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s is looking for a missing semi-trailer that was stolen from Lucky’s Truckstop in Opelousas.
The truck went missing about 10 p.m. Thursday. It is described as a 2015 Pitts 53 Foot Flat Bed with the vehicle identification number 5JYFC532XFE150979.
The trailer is valued at $28,000 including chains, binders, and tarps.
According to the department, the trailer’s owner is offering an additional reward for any information leading to an arrest.
Photos of the trailer were shared to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.