Jonah Coleman, the young Black man who was allegedly assaulted by a White Opelousas police officer while restrained in a hospital bed in October, spoke out for the first time publicly at a rally Friday, urging the public to support his quest for justice.
Coleman thanked the intimate crowd of nearly 50 supporters gathered outside the 27th Judicial District Court in Opelousas for their time, energy and support. He said his alleged assault was unexpected and frightening, but community members can come together to prevent it from happening to others.
“We will get justice. This isn’t over for one second,” he said.
Coleman's attorney, Daryl Washington, demanded the Opelousas City Council fire Sgt. Tyron Andrepont — the Opelousas Police office accused of battering Coleman — instead of letting him resign.
If the officer is allowed to resign, Washington argued, he may be able to get hired elsewhere in law enforcement.
“You don’t commit a crime and you don’t commit years of abuse and be given the privilege to just resign and perhaps be eligible to receive your pension. When you commit a bad act, the penalty you suffer is termination, not resignation,” Washington said.
Andrepont, a 17-year veteran of the Opelousas Police Department, submitted his resignation via email Monday, less than 24 hours before Police Chief Martin McLendon planned to recommend his firing over internal affairs findings into the October incident. McLendon said the issue could be brought up at the council’s next planned meeting July 14.
Andrepont has been charged with five counts of malfeasance in office in the case.
Andrepont, 49, had been on paid administrative leave since November, when Louisiana State Police launched an investigation into allegations Andrepont battered Coleman after he was admitted to Opelousas General Health System’s south hospital by family members on October 30, unrelated to a criminal matter, Washington said.
Descriptions of the battery included in a probable cause affidavit filed June 12 said Andrepont struck Coleman in the face at least once, causing his head “to snap backwards,” and “put his right arm around Jonah’s neck in a chokehold” while he was restrained in a hospital bed, among other acts of battery, the document said.
Coleman, 21, said he felt helpless, confused and in disbelief. He said he still grapples with what happened to him and has decided to channel that feeling of helplessness toward the pursuit of justice.
“I still have nightmares from it. It still haunts me sometimes, but you just have to get through the day with it,” he said.
Washington said Coleman and his family are advocating for body camera footage of officer-involved shootings, assaults and similar incidents to be released within 24 hours. The attorney said he and the Colemans have not yet seen video footage, including body cam video and surveillance video, of the October incident.
The attorney said it’s difficult for the family to read details of the attack in the news media while being denied access to the video evidence, especially for Coleman’s mother.
Washington praised the courage of Flora Coleman, Jonah Coleman’s mother, as the driving force behind the push for justice for her son. He said without her perseverance, the case may not have resulted in action. Flora Coleman at one point took the microphone but managed few words as tears slipped down her cheeks before the group.
“It’s gonna be all right. It may take some time, but it’s gonna be all right,” Flora Coleman said.
Washington said community members shouldn’t rely on the Coleman family to push for justice; they need to take action too, unless they want police misconduct to continue and one day harm their family members and friends.
“So many people are sitting home right now getting ready for their cookouts tomorrow because they don’t believe it’s their problem. It’s Ms. Coleman’s problem. It’s Mr. Coleman’s problem. I don’t have to be out here. But I want you to know that today it’s Jonah; tomorrow it could be your kid,” Washington said.
The family attorney said he’s heartened to see action taken by District Attorney Charles Cravins’ office and the police department, but other entities, including the City of Opelousas and Opelousas General Health System, also bear responsible for what happened to Jonah Coleman.
Washington noted the city kept Andrepont on the police force despite previous incidents and the hospital called for police assistance, though Jonah Coleman did not pose a threat to staff and was not hospitalized related to illegal activity. He said a security officer at Opelousas General Hospital’s south campus also battered Coleman.
When asked if a lawsuit is planned, the lawyer said it hasn’t been ruled out.
“The family plans to pursue all legal remedies available to them for the violation of Jonah’s civil rights,” Washington said.
Elton “Cowboy Preacher” Sam, a local pastor, filed a lawsuit against Andrepont, the Opelousas Police Department and the City of Opelousas in 2011. Court documents claim Andrepont used excessive force against Sam after accusing the minister of stealing from an area Goodwill in October 2010.
Andrepont is accused of slamming Sam’s head onto the hood of his police unit, putting Sam into a chokehold while he was handcuffed and shoving him into the door of his patrol car, among other acts. The minister spoke little of the ordeal Friday, citing the ongoing lawsuit, but said if something had been done in 2010 or 2011, Jonah Coleman would not have been battered in October.
He said he can relate to the pain the young man likely felt then and still feels.
“I get emotional sometimes and I start crying because I felt like less than a man with my hands behind my back,” Sam said.