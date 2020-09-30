The man and woman struck by a vehicle and killed at a Johnston Street bus stop have been identified by police.
Ravin Quebedeaux, 34, of Breaux Bridge, and Dennis Davis, 36, of Texas, were killed when a vehicle ran off the road in the 5700 block of Johnston Street and struck them around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Quebedeaux and Davis were seated on the ground near a bus stop at the time of the crash, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, he said.