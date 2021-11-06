An Opelousas woman is being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday in Opelousa, according to a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.
According to detectives, Ashley Sims and her mother, Vera, began to argue about 5:30 p.m. Friday at 114 Lofton St., when the daughter shot the mother multiple times in the abdomen and the lower parts of the body. The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital with gunshot wounds.
Ashley Sims fled prior the officers’ arrival in a black 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV.
The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sims to call 948-TIPS or tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous. Up to a $1,000 cash reward could be awarded.