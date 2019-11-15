A suspect has been arrested in a deadly home invasion in Vermilion Parish.
Chase Benoit, 30, was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail around 7 p.m. Thursday on a count of principal to aggravated burglary. He’s accused of driving the deceased, Landon Blake Hebert, to a home off Highway 35, where he was shot and killed, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Drew David said in a release.
Deputies say Hebert, of Iota, broke into the home around 2 a.m. Thursday and was fatally shot by the homeowner. Deputies received a 911 call around 2:14 a.m. and confirmed Hebert was deceased upon arrival, a release said.
Benoit is being held on $25,000 bond, David said.