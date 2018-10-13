Two men were injured in a shoot-out outside a Lafayette hotel early Saturday morning, Lafayette police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette P. Dugas said.
Officers responded to the 100 block of East Kaliste Saloom Road around 2:45 a.m. after shots were fired. They saw several men inside of multiple vehicles firing weapons at each other, Dugas said.
One man was found at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and a second man was located at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.