Interstate 10 road traffic was light Friday afternoon, as southwestern Louisiana prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Delta.
Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for Louisiana State Police in Lake Charles, said there were few vehicles on the road Friday. Nonetheless, he said, there had been three tractor-trailer “jackknife” accidents on I-10 Friday, all apparently cleared by Lake Charles police with no serious injuries.
He said the lighter traffic was in stark contrast to Thursday, when evacuations and traffic related to contractors for storm-related work jammed I-10 leaving Louisiana for Texas.
“Yesterday was really bad,” he said. “Everyone decided they wanted to go to Texas,” which was away from the projected path of Hurricane Delta.
Anderson said that during Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27, a tractor-trailer overturned near Sulphur and the driver had to ride out the storm in the cab of the truck.