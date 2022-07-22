A bicyclist was struck and killed while stopped on a state highway in Lafayette Parish Thursday night.
The 67-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld until his family is notified, was stopped facing east in the westbound lane of La. 98 just west of La. 93. While stopped, he was struck by a 2010 GMC Terrain SUV traveling in the lane. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
The man was thrown from the bicycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The GMC’s driver was not injured and did not show signs of impairment, Senegal said.
Standard toxicology samples were taken from the driver and the deceased bicyclist for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.