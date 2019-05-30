Janvier Road is closed after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and downed power lines just north of Ossun Wednesday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The driver was removed from the vehicle by the Scott Volunteer Fire Department and taken by ambulance to Lafayette General Southwest, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. John Mowell said. The crash happened in the 400 block of Janvier Road.
The road is closed while utility workers try to repair the damage.
The condition of the driver was not released, but Mowell called the crash “serious.”