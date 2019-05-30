janvier road pix.jpg
Buy Now

A person was extracted from a vehicle following a crash at 428 Janvier Road on Thursday, May 30, 2019. 

 PROVIDED BY THE LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Janvier Road is closed after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and downed power lines just north of Ossun Wednesday, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by the Scott Volunteer Fire Department and taken by ambulance to Lafayette General Southwest, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. John Mowell said. The crash happened in the 400 block of Janvier Road.

The road is closed while utility workers try to repair the damage.

The condition of the driver was not released, but Mowell called the crash “serious.”

Follow Katie Gagliano on Twitter, @katie_gagliano. 

View comments