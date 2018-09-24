A 39-year-old woman was killed in a wreck Sunday evening in the 5700 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette that police say was alcohol related. Four others, including another driver who is facing charges, were injured in the two-vehicle wreck. The wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m.
Police are not releasing additional details of the circumstances of the wreck that killed Tanoka Janezich and injured a juvenile passenger in her car. The other driver, a 48-year-old man, will be booked on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular homicide once he is released from the hospital. Police have not yet released his name.
Two passengers in the unnamed driver’s vehicle were also treated for minor injuries.