crime scene tape stock
Buy Now

Advocate file photo

Four people were injured in a shooting at a Crowley apartment complex after a domestic disturbance turned violent.

The shooting happened at the Meadow Apartments around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and learned four people had been shot; two of the injured were listed in serious but stable condition and the other two were listed in stable condition, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.

Investigators believe all four people were involved in a domestic argument when either one or two of the people pulled guns and began shooting. The investigation remains open, but detectives are confident arrests will be made, Gibson said.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments