Four people were injured in a shooting at a Crowley apartment complex after a domestic disturbance turned violent.
The shooting happened at the Meadow Apartments around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and learned four people had been shot; two of the injured were listed in serious but stable condition and the other two were listed in stable condition, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement.
Investigators believe all four people were involved in a domestic argument when either one or two of the people pulled guns and began shooting. The investigation remains open, but detectives are confident arrests will be made, Gibson said.