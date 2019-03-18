Ernest J. White III, 31, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father, Ernest J. White Jr., 68, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The shooting took place Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Edison Street in Lafayette. Officers responded about 3 p.m. to a report of shots fired and found the father dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The son was charged with first-degree murder, violation of a protective order, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number. He is awaiting transport to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking. The investigation remains ongoing.