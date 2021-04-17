Former New Iberia City Marshal Haywood “Tony” Migues pleaded guilty to obstruction charges in a plea deal and was sentenced to house arrest after signing his name illegally to subpoenas.
Migues pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of obstruction of court records in an open-ended plea deal with the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office; while Migues agreed to the plea, he did not know what the sentence would be in advance, his attorney, Richard Spears, said.
Sixteenth Judicial District Judge Anthony Saleme sentenced Migues to serve 90 days on house arrest with an ankle monitor, two years of jail suspended, four years of probation, 240 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in fines and $500 in fees to the district attorney’s office for the case’s prosecution.
Saleme broke the counts into two groups: for counts one through four, Migues was sentenced to serve 90 days on house arrest with an ankle monitor, a suspended year in jail per count, two years of probation, 120 hours of community service and pay $1,000 in fines and $250 to the district attorney’s office, all to be served concurrently. Counts five through eight were the same, minus the house arrest order. The two groups of sentences were then set to run consecutively.
The sentence came after New Iberia City Prosecutor Nicole Burke testified the city court had not found any defendants who suffered monetary harm, like court fines, or incarceration for missed court dates in association with Migues’ actions, Spears said.
Migues was arrested in February on eight counts each of forgery, injuring public records and malfeasance in office after a Louisiana State Police investigation into a report that Migues forged multiple signatures on court documents. Investigators determined Migues forged peoples’ signatures, falsely claiming they had been served subpoenas when personal service was never made, Louisiana State Police said.
Spears said his client felt people were evading receipt of subpoenas by refusing to answer their doors and he wanted to find a way to hold them accountable, so he’d sign their names to the subpoena and tape it to the door.
“He is ashamed to have disappointed his family, friends, supporters and the citizens of New Iberia….Though he violated the law, he is grateful that no one was actually harmed due to his zeal. At no time did he personally benefit in any way from these acts nor has he been accused of doing so,” Spears said in a prepared statement.
Migues submitted his official resignation letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office dated Monday; the resignation was separate from his plea deal. Technically, because Migues pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, he was not required by state law to resign his post but decided it was in the best interest of the department and the city, Spears said.
“From this point on, any actions he would have taken on his own, any further service of subpoenas or eviction notices, could have been called into question. Even if they were properly served, it would have people questioning the veracity of returns,” the defense attorney said.
In a letter from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office to the City of New Iberia, city leaders were instructed they have until May 3 to call a special election and appoint an interim leader for the marshal’s office. The next available elections dates are Oct. 9 for a primary and Nov. 13 for the general election, with qualifying dates from July 14-16.
A resolution is set to go before the New Iberia City Council Tuesday to appoint Jay Garzotto as the interim city marshal, according to the council agenda. Garzotto was also appointed as the interim mashal in January 2019 after longtime City Marshal Victor “Vic” Delcambre died, according to KATC.
Migues was first elected as New Iberia City Marshal in November 2019; he was chosen to finish out Delcambre’s term and then was re-elected in November for a term set to run through 2026.