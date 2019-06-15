A Lafayette man is in custody for reportedly shooting his father to death during a domestic disturbance on Alice Drive Friday evening.
Tristian Lafauci, 23, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father, 44-year-old Leo Lafauci, at a home in the 200 block of Alice Drive Friday evening, Lafayette Police spokeswoman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Officers arrived at the home around 5:45 p.m. and the elder Lafauci was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Tristian Lafauci fled the scene on foot before officers arrived and a manhunt ensued, she said.
The younger Lafauci was located shortly after fleeing and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Dugas said. Online booking records show he was booked into jail around 11 p.m. Friday.
The home where the shooting happened sits on the corner of Alice and Empire drives, tucked behind a strip shopping mall and the Max Auto Sales used car lot about a block off Johnston Street. Officers were on scene well after dark collecting evidence from the home's outdoor carport and driveway.
The case remains under investigation.