An unidentified woman died at an Acadiana area hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on U.S. 71 in St. Landry Parish on Monday.
The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 71 near Roy Baker Road in St. Landry Parish. The woman, described only as an unidentified Black female, was walking north in the center of U.S. 71’s northbound lane when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Ford F250, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries, the release said.
The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash. The driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.